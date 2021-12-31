Colorado governor slashes trucker’s prison term to 10 years

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage. The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis. The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years. Around 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos,...



