COVID panic, testing shortage in DC causes emergency rooms to beg people not to come to the hospital for a COVID test

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Two things are undoubtedly true in Washington, D.C.: 1. Many people are scared of the omicron wave, and 2. There are not nearly enough COVID tests to meet the demand. This combination has created a problem that may end up having deadly consequences: Emergency Rooms packed with patients who are there solely to get a COVID test. According to the Washington Post, D.C. area hospitals are begging the public to stop. "Do not come to the hospital looking to get tested," a spokesman for the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center told the Post. The spokesperson said that the...



