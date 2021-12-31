The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

COVID Shot Deaths & Injuries On Camera? – Brought To You By Pfizer (Video)

December 31, 2021   |   FROM: , ,
Chick-fil-a is priming to follow the unlawful dictates of an unconstitutional agency and demand that their employees either take the experimental COVID shot and provide proof, or be tested with inaccurate and dangerous tests every week. We’re calling them out for bowing the knee to tyrants at the expense of the health, and possibly the …


Tags: , ,
