COVID Shot Deaths & Injuries On Camera? – Brought To You By Pfizer (Video)

Chick-fil-a is priming to follow the unlawful dictates of an unconstitutional agency and demand that their employees either take the experimental COVID shot and provide proof, or be tested with inaccurate and dangerous tests every week. We’re calling them out for bowing the knee to tyrants at the expense of the health, and possibly the …



Read More...