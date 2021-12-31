Day 379: Tis The Season Of Encouragement – Devotional

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

During this season, we see so many people, young people especially, who have lost heart and lost hope. They don’t see any reason to go on living; they don’t see a purpose for the future, and it’s really one of the modern-day tragedies of our times. If you turn to the gospel of Luke, it talks about how God came to each one of us. Angels announced Christ’s birth to shepherds, and then “Suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill...



Read More...