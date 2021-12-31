Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan’s Show: Everyone Involved in mRNA VAXX-Tech Has Financial Conflicts of Interest

December 31, 2021 | FROM: LIBERTY DAILY

The people who are getting paid to determine the validity of Covid-19 vaccines are financially incentivized to research, analyze, and approve them. That’s the basic takeaway from the first of many revelations Dr. Robert Malone dropped during his interview with Joe Rogan.

We can expect a lot more. This two-minute clip is just the beginning. As Jack Posobiec from Human Events declared while retweeting the clip, “Here we go!!”

Rogan pointed out that Dr. Malone is being censored by Big Tech despite being “one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about vaccines.”

Dr. Malone explained that he’s been contacted by multiple lawyers who want to file suit against platforms like Twitter who have censored his perspectives. He then revealed that other people like him who have a voice in the debate, many of whom participate in approving the experimental drugs themselves, are all getting paid.

“If it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is? Who can be allowed? Whether you’re in the camp that says I’m a liar and I didn’t invent this technology despite the patents — and there’s a whole cohort of that — no one can dispute that I played a major role in the creation of this tech, and virtually all other voices that have that background have conflicts of interest… financial conflicts of interest. I think I’m the only one who doesn’t. I’m not getting any money out of this.”

Big Tech tried to quash Dr. Robert Malone before the Joe Rogan interview. By doing so, hopefully, we will show them that they have enraged us enough to want to promote his insights even more aggressively.

