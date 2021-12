FAUCI: If you look at the children, many of them are hospitalized with COVID not because of COVID (it inflates the numbers)

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

FAUCI: “If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID, as opposed to because of COVID…if a child goes into the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID & they get counted as a COVID hospitalized individual.



Read More...