France bans popcorn, snacks in movie theaters due to COVID

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

There will be no popcorn movies in France for a while – at least not in theaters – due to a rapid surge in the Omicron variant. Beginning Monday, the country will put a three-week halt on the consumption of the popular snack in cinemas in a ban that will apply to all eating and drinking.



