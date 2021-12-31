French Tennis Star Tests Positive For COVID For The 250th Time… & He’s “Vaxxed”

December 31, 2021 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

Editor’s Note: Get this, the guys is “vaccinated”! Go figure! He’s reaped the consequences of his own compliance with the tyrants who lied to him. French tennis player Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before the Australian Open gets underway on January 17, 2022. This is the 250th time Paire has gotten …



Read More...