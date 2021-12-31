IMPORTANT FROM WASHINGTON; How and When Mason and Slidell will be Taken to England; Defensive Preparations in South Carolina (12/31/1861)

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, Monday, Dec. 30. WHEN MASON AND SLIDELL WILL GO TO EUROPE. Lord LYONS was in conference to-day with Secretary SEWARD relative to the time and manner at the release of SLIDELL and MASON. They will not be released for some days, as there is no British vessel likely to leave for some time. They will probably go in the British mail steamer which leaves on next Wednesday a week. It was proposed that they should go out on a British man-of-war, but our Government decided on a less ostentatious mode. THE PROCEEDINGS OF CONGRESS. The Senate did nothing but...



Read More...