Lebanon (Pa) to host bologna drop on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

ebanon will once again drop a bologna. Bologna has been a staple in the area since the late 1700s. Lebanon decided in 1997 to make a massive bologna a part of its New Year's Eve celebration, and the tradition has continued ever since. This year's festivities will begin at 7 p.m. Friday on South 8th Street between Chestnut and Cumberland streets. After the drop, Godshall's Quality Meats will donate the bologna to the Lebanon Rescue Mission.



