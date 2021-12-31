Nancy Pelosi Sets Jan. 6 Commemoration Schedule, Historians to ‘Establish Narrative’

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a schedule for January 6 to mark a year since protesters entered the Capitol building — including a designated time for select historians to “establish and preserve the narrative” of what happened that day. “The House will not be in session, but a full program of events is being planned, based on Member input. These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.



