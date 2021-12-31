New York says it will prioritize non-White people in distributing low supply of COVID-19 treatments

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Empire State considers being a minority a health 'risk factor' due to 'longstanding systemic health and social inequities' The state of New York said it will prioritize non-White people in the distribution of COVID-19 treatments in short supply. New York’s Department of Health released a document detailing its plan to distribute the treatments, such as monoclonal antibody treatment and antiviral pills. The plan includes a section on eligibility for the scarce antiviral pills that people must meet to receive the treatment, including a line stating a person needs to have "a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk...



