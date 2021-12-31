Owner of trucking company in I-70 crash tied to newer trucking business

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The owner of the trucking company involved in Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' fatal 2019 Colorado crash is allegedly linked to a business with a history of defective brakes. Online federal transportation records show that the owner of Castellano 03 Trucking, LLC, is now tied to a new business, Volt Trucking LLC, which has a history of violations involving brakes and brake connections, 9NEWS reported.



Read More...