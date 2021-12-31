SBA investigating PPP loan to Virginia radio company paid millions to broadcast CCP propaganda

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"The Small Business Administration’s watchdog has been asked to investigate after a Virginia radio company that was paid millions of dollars to broadcast Chinese Communist Party propaganda received more than $100,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program. Potomac Radio Group, which registered this month under the Foreign Agents Registration Act for its work for Chinese state-run China Global Television Network, received a loan for $106,228 through the SBA in April 2020, with the loan forgiven by the U.S. government eight months later. A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that SBA has had fraud experts undertake a post-forgiveness...



