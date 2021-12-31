The Vaccine Is Proving That the 'Experts'…Aren't

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Like you, I was relentlessly dogged with messaging that getting the vaccine was the path to stopping the pandemic. While it was easy to see from the beginning that the vaccine wasn’t stopping the virus, leftist politicians and the media seemed to be in complete and total denial of it.President Joe Biden himself guaranteed that getting the jab would end the pandemic. People were promised by experts and medical professionals that getting the vaccine was going to return us to normal. Stephen Colbert was out there dancing with people in needle costumes singing about how the vaccine would end the...



Read More...