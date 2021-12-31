Why do people link hands to sing Auld Lang Syne?

On New Year's Eve millions of people around the world link hands when they sing Auld Lang Syne. Now research from the University of Edinburgh has revealed the origins of the Hogmanay tradition are connected to freemasonry. Singing with arms crossed and hands joined was a parting ritual at many Masonic lodges. Musicologist Dr Morag Grant discovered the connection in the archives at Glasgow's Mitchell Library.... ..."Auld Lang Syne's sentiments didn't just resonate with Freemasons," she said. "Some of the earliest reports of the song's use at parting come from American college graduations in the 1850s."... ...The song had already...



