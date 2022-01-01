2022 will not be fun for Biden

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

What do you do when you are down in the RCP average of polls? He is at 43, a good number if you are competing for the home run lead but terrible approval number. Can he turn this around? Not in the short run. He is a victim of a couple of executive orders penned early on. He lost the presidency within hours of inauguration, sort of like the starting pitcher who gives up six runs in the first inning and hopes that his team can get back in the game. First, he declared war on oil, a stupid decision...



