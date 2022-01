A New Year’s Meditation (2022)

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

If you could go back in time a thousand years, you’d find people who were shockingly similar to those you presently love. The same is true for people who will live a thousand years from now. Some of them will be nearly identical to the people you now love, and you would care as deeply … Continue reading "A New Year’s Meditation (2022)"



Read More...