Biden admin considers changing definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include booster shot

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"A report from the New York Times says the White House in considering incorporating COVID-19 booster shots in their 2022 fully-vaccinated messaging. According to a new report, top health officials are afraid of changing the definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" given the fragile nature of science, politics, and the status of American life. With the onset of the Omicron variant in the United States, the country has topped the leaderboard with record amounts of COVID-19 cases being reported. According to The New York Times, the Biden administration is weighing redefining what it means to be "fully...



