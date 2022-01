Denver mayor tests positive for COVID

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said in a tweet.



