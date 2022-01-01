Did you Know: Last Year Covid PCR Tests Were Erroneously Testing for Bacteria So Had to Be Recalled

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

On 30 December 2020, QIAGEN issued an Urgent Field Safety Notice regarding a batch of their Covid tests: “In some cartridges, the reaction chamber that should hold the reaction mix for the SARS-CoV-2 target falsely contains the mix for atypical bacteria targets Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Legionella pneumophila, and Bordetella pertussis, and vice versa.”It is the first on a rolling list of field safety notices (“FSNs”) from medical device manufacturers published since January 2020. The list of FSNs is maintained by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”). In the document below we filtered MHRA’s full list as of 31 December...



