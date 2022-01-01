Dr. Fauci says a fourth COVID-19 shot is possible — but he’s not sure yet

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine may be in your future, but it’s too early to tell right now, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Before we start talking about a fourth shot, it will be very important for us to determine the durability of protection, particularly against severe disease for the third shot booster of an mRNA and the second shot of a J&J,” Fauci said. “Right now, we don’t have that information.” Fauci said that COVID-19 cases are still surging throughout the country. More protection — which...



Read More...