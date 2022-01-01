The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Even Sweden Doesn’t Want Migrants Anymore [due to their high levels of crime and welfare dependency]

Earlier this month, Swedish Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson delivered her maiden speech as head of the Swedish Social Democratic Party... “If you are young,” she said, “you must obtain a high school diploma and go on to get a job or higher education.” If you receive financial aid from the state, “you must learn Swedish and work a certain number of hours a week.” The Social Democrats now deploy the harsh language only far-right nativists of the Sweden Democrats party used in 2015... all major parties today stand for a restrictive migration policy with a strong focus on law...


