Even Sweden Doesn’t Want Migrants Anymore [due to their high levels of crime and welfare dependency]

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Earlier this month, Swedish Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson delivered her maiden speech as head of the Swedish Social Democratic Party... “If you are young,” she said, “you must obtain a high school diploma and go on to get a job or higher education.” If you receive financial aid from the state, “you must learn Swedish and work a certain number of hours a week.” The Social Democrats now deploy the harsh language only far-right nativists of the Sweden Democrats party used in 2015... all major parties today stand for a restrictive migration policy with a strong focus on law...



