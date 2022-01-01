Expanded mail-in voting among new state laws taking effect in Nevada

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

More than 50 of the 500 or so bills that the Nevada Legislature passed in 2021 will go into effect today, including a bill that calls for mail-in voting in every election and establishes verification procedures for the mail-in ballots. It also extends the amount of time a person has to register to vote online through the day of the election, instead of on the Thursday before. The bill, which passed through the Democratic-controlled Senate on a 12-9 vote in May, locks in changes to enhance accessibility to elections brought on by the pandemic and implemented after a special session...



Read More...