Florida Cop Faked Severe COVID To Steal Sick Time From Fellow Cops, Work Another Job
January 1, 2022 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTYBronson, FL — When coworkers of Florida sheriff’s detective Trent Kellee Freeman, 38, found out that she was deathly ill with COVID-19, they donated their sick-leave hours to her, as they prayed for her swift return. After weeks of hoping she’d get better, Freeman’s fellow cops had their prayers answered — but not like they …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments