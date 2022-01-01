Georgia Bulldogs manhandle Michigan to gain Alabama rematch

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – After the game clock had finally ticked down to double zeroes Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium and Georgia’s 34-11 win over Michigan was official, Kirby Smart’s players sought to give him a Gatorade bath. The Bulldogs’ coach was having none of it. He avoided the dunk and scolded those that tried to give it to him. “I was wanting a real shower and not a Gatorade bath,” Smart explained after the College Football Playoff semifinal victory. “Because I want to get focused on Alabama. They have a five- or six-hour head start. To be honest,...



Read More...