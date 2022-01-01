Knoxville's Planned Parenthood total loss in early morning New Year's Eve fire

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Knoxville’s Planned Parenthood building was engulfed in flames early Friday morning and is a total loss. Fire crews were called about 6:40 a.m. as heavy smoke was coming out of the back of the structure, Assistant Chief Brent Seymour said. There were no injuries to report. The building was being renovated and the clinic had not been used in some time. Seymour said it’s too early in the investigation, with parts of the building unsafe to enter, to be able to say what caused the fire. Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI have...



Read More...