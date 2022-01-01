Liverpool Bomber May Have Faked Conversion [to Christianity] to Stay in UK – Terror Blast Inquest Begins

January 1, 2022

THE Liverpool bomber who blew himself up in a failed terrorist attack at the city's women's hospital may have faked his conversion from Islam to Christianity in order to remain in the UK, the inquest has been told. Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday last month when a bomb he was carrying partially blew up in the back of a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. The Iraqi-born terrorist had constructed the homemade bomb with “murderous intent”, a coroner at Liverpool and Wirral coroner’s court said today. Al Swealmeen had also failed in an asylum application...



