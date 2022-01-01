More than 90 percent of Omicron cases in Denmark are vaccinated, shocking data reveals

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Vaccinated people have also dominated recent cases of other COVID strains in Denmark.COPENHAGEN, Denmark (LifeSiteNews) – Virtually all Omicron cases in Denmark have been reported in vaccinated people, most of them “fully vaccinated,” new data from the Danish government revealed.79 percent of Danes infected with Omicron by December 15 were fully jabbed, according to a report released Tuesday by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), a Danish health ministry that tracks COVID-19 variants. The double-vaccinated accounted for more than 14,000 of 17,767 Omicron infections recorded in Denmark since the country’s first reported case on November 22.Those with a booster shot made...



