The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

PHOTOS: Aerial view of neighborhoods shows devastation in Boulder County

January 1, 2022   |   FROM:
After a fire ripped through Boulder County Thursday, displacing thousands of residents and burning more than 500 homes, Gov. Jared Polis, Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle boarded a National Guard helicopter to survey the damage. CPR photojournalist Hart Van Denburg accompanied them.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x