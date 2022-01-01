Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would lose to AOC in primary, ex-staffer says

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

She’s the incredibly shrinking senator. Kirsten Gillibrand has become so “invisible” — according to one of her ex-staffers and other observers — she would easily lose a primary challenge to lefty Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “There are any number of state lawmakers, local officials and members of the delegation –including AOC — who could mount a very, very credible challenge and quite likely beat her,” the ex-staffer said, adding that his once vigorous former boss now seemed “bored” in the Senate and is missing in action statewide.



