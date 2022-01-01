Texas Attorney General Gains Huge Win Against Another Biden Vaccine Mandate

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In a ruling against vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start programs implemented by the Biden administration, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called it a “win for the children of Texas.”The ruling from Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix of the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Texas orders the COVID-19 protocol conditions for the funding of Head Start programs to be halted.The new rules issued last month require children over 2 in Head Start programs to wear masks, while the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is mandating that all staff, contractors, and volunteers be vaccinated by the end...



