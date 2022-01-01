Vanity – A World Gone Mad

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Happy New Year. We live in a world gone mad. The largest companies are now pretty much run by leftists. I’ve been a technologist for several decades, and I work as a consultant to one of the largest companies in the USA. My dog and I wanted a sandwich for lunch today, New Year’s Day. We ordered it on Uber Eats from a deli across town. Uber took my order and my money. When I got there the deli was closed. Uber eventually refunded my money, but their app should have never taken the order in the first place. Uber...



Read More...