Woo hoo!! And our 1st QTR 2022 FReepathon is now underway!! Happy New Year, everyone!!

January 1, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Happy New Year, everyone!! Great news: Our bandwidth and other costs with our new provider are substantially lower than before so we have now reduced our total budget to $82k per quarter! FR is funded solely by contributions made by the liberty loving patriots who love and use it. We are beholden to no political party. No advertisers, no outsiders, no sugar daddies, no corporate string pullers. Definitely no government subsidies or tax breaks. No 501c or other IRS non-profit status. This means no commercial ads. No annoying pop-ups. No ad tracking. No mail campaigns. No spam. No third-parties --...



Read More...