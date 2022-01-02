A Quick, Compelling Bible Study Vol. 94: Messianic Prophecies, Part 2

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Author’s Note: Interested readers can find all previous volumes of this series here. News Flash: The first 56 volumes are compiled into a book titled “Bible Study For Those Who Don’t Read The Bible.”Thanks for joining us this New Year’s weekend as we conclude our two-part study of the Messianic prophecies found in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament.If you missed reading Part One, now would be a good time to catch up and help make Part Two more meaningful. But here is a quick recap: We discussed what Jesus said about the ancient Hebrew Scriptures relevant to His identity and the...



Read More...