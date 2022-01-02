Advocacy group names Ben & Jerry’s executive ‘Antisemite of Year’

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Jewish watchdog group has selected the chair of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors as its “Antisemite of the Year” for withdrawing the company’s ice cream from Israeli settlements. StopAntisemitism.org announced Monday that thousands of people had voted for Anuradha Mittal, the executive who announced in July that Ben & Jerry’s would boycott more than 140 Jewish communities in the occupied territories This woman seems to have an obsession with the Jewish nation,” said Liora Rez, who founded the advocacy group in 2018. “It’s nothing but an anti-Semitic ploy to vilify the Jewish nation and people.” Unilever, which owns Ben...



Read More...