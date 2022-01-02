AOC parties it up maskless in packed drag bar while flaunting rules for thee, not for me: 'Hypocrite'
January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLICRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged Sunday. The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida's Conservative Voice.
