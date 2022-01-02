The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

AOC parties it up maskless in packed drag bar while flaunting rules for thee, not for me: 'Hypocrite'

January 2, 2022   |   FROM:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged Sunday. The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida's Conservative Voice.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

AOC parties it up maskless in packed drag bar while flaunting rules for thee, not for me: 'Hypocrite'

January 2, 2022   |   FROM:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged Sunday. The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida's Conservative Voice.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

AOC parties it up maskless in packed drag bar while flaunting rules for thee, not for me: 'Hypocrite'

January 2, 2022   |   FROM:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged Sunday. The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida's Conservative Voice.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x