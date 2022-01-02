Biden Approval Rating Among Libertarians Skyrockets After He Says Federal Solutions Don’t Work

January 2, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Biden boldly proclaimed to the nation this week how completely terrible his government is at addressing national crises - and libertarians have responded with a litany of effusive praise.

The post Biden Approval Rating Among Libertarians Skyrockets After He Says Federal Solutions Don't Work appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...