The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Approval Rating Among Libertarians Skyrockets After He Says Federal Solutions Don’t Work

January 2, 2022   |   FROM: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Biden boldly proclaimed to the nation this week how completely terrible his government is at addressing national crises - and libertarians have responded with a litany of effusive praise.

The post Biden Approval Rating Among Libertarians Skyrockets After He Says Federal Solutions Don't Work appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x