Biden’s 2022 Setting Up For Political Disaster

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden faces an avalanche of problems when he returns to the White House in the new year.For starters, Covid - the virus he vowed to 'shut down' the moment he entered office - is out of control. Just weeks ago, he warned the unvaccinated that they face a "winter of severe illness and death."Yet the most vaccinated major US cities are setting new records for Covid infections, vaccinated athletes are collapsing across the world, and 2/3 of the Belgian staff at a fully-vaccinated antarctic base have Covid.Now, the CDC has pivoted to a 'pox party' strategy by essentially...



