BLM Celebrated Again in London’s Woke NYE Firework Show

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Marxist-led protest group Black Lives Matter was once again featured in London’s woke New Year’s Eve fireworks show, the latest politicisation of the once neutral display by London’s left-wing mayoralty. During the British capital’s 2021 New Year’s Eve fireworks display, Brits tuning in across the country were once again subjected to far-left propaganda during what, in normal times, would be an apolitical moment for amusement and reflection.



