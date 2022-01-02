Demolition of the occupiers’ equipment from the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system shown by Ukrainian forces

January 2, 2022

Video of the destruction vehicle of the occupation forces of Russia from the Ukrainian missile complex Stugna-P was published. Militarnyi reported. Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Karpyuk demonstrated video of the moment of the hitting target. “Javelins are not the only ones. Meet Stugna-P. In the video, two objects are worth noting, Stugna-P and the Ural truck” – says Oleksandr Karpyuk to the video. According to the volunteer, the distance between the anti-tank complex and the URAL truck of the militants was 5600 meters. “When the Russian Federation still decides to roll out its iron on the horizon, its meeting will be...



