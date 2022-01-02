Elamite clay tablet unearthed in mysterious Burnt City

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

“The clay tablet bears some signs some of which depict the types and quantity of shipped goods… it also has signs that are still unfamiliar for us.” ...The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men... a kiln has been unearthed... not yet determined to be a pottery oven or a metal smelting furnace......archaeologists have already discovered the remains of a prehistoric monkey... Based on surveys and scientific studies on the monkey’s skeleton, the animal was dead in captivity in a cage and it was...



