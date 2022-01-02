Flip-Flopping Fauci: Vaccinated And Boosted Americans Should Avoid Public Settings As Well

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Since the first vaccine was released, Fauci has touted the vaccine as our way out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Media pundits and politicians alike sold many skeptical people on the vaccine by saying it would represent a return to normalcy. Now, after supporting a vaccine mandate for things as essential as air travel and for your children, Fauci is admitting that vaccines are not working as intended. Fauci went on CNN this morning and admitted that he does not think that even vaccinated and boosted people should be out in public.CNN host Dana Bash: How should vaccinated and boosted people...



