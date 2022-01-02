Glenn Greenwald Slams 'Dystopian' MTG Twitter Ban In Epic Thread

Update (1228ET): Glenn Greenwald has written yet another blistering indictment of big tech censorship in response to Twitter's permanent suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

As American liberals (including their journalists) yet again celebrate and express gratitude to tech giants for silencing their political enemies -- even elected officials -- compare their mindset to how the rest of the democratic world thinks to see how authoritarian they are. pic.twitter.com/PrPFctMWhr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2022

Even as their Party and leaders are overwhelmingly funded by large corporations, Wall Street and Silicon Valley, Democrats and liberals still like to posture as opponents of corporate power, yet they crave having unelected tech executives control and police political discourse. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2022

But the more important point is this: Parler took up this challenge from liberals. They started their own platform to offer greater free speech.



Soon as they became the nation's most-downloaded app, Dems demanded its destruction & tech monopolies obeyed:https://t.co/qD9OdwlPbV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2022

One last point: this censorship is not the sole decision of tech companies. Dems are using their majoritarian in DC power to threaten that they will pay unless they censor more. That's a union of state and corporate power and implicates the 1st Amendment:https://t.co/KBMZpFiSzL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2022

* * *

Just days after Twitter banned Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology and a strident skeptic of the vaccines produced using his the mRNA framework, for allegedly spread COVID "misinformation" (their words, not ours), Twitter and its new leadership have struck again. This time, they're "permanently" banning Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account for allegedly spreading misinformation as well.

In a statement, Twitter explained they would ban MTG's personal account (which has a far larger following than her "official" representative account) due to "repeated" violations.

"We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement first reported by CNN. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Political reporters quickly jumped on the story.

New: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account (@mtgreenee) has been permanently suspended from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/gw0iZJycay — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

The NYT's Davey Alba says MTG's personal account has accrued "five strikes" under Twitter's guidelines, which means she's "not coming back."

Twitter confirms to me that Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten up to 5 strikes on its Covid-19 misinformation policy. She’s not coming back. pic.twitter.com/tSlBtMFmGB — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

The Georgia Congresswoman's official account could also be banned if Rep. Greene starts violating Twitter's rules on COVID misinformation using that account.

More: Twitter also confirms she still has access to her official account @RepMTG, as it's not currently in violation of the Twitter Rules.



But Twitter has banned accounts before (notably Trump) for ban evasion. So if violating tweets appear there, it'll likely be suspended too. — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

One Twitter representative told the NYT that the company has been "very clear" about its policies, and that Greene has violated them anyway.

"We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," Katie Rosborough, a Twitter spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Greene responded to Twitter's decision on Gettr, the conservative social media platform that has cast itself as an alternative to Twitter.

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth. That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies," Greene wrote.

Of course, we at Zero Hedge know first hand that when Twitter's "permanent" bans aren't always "permanent" (and oftentimes the "misinformation" accounts are accused of spreading ends up being the truth, even if it doesn't jive with the "official" narrative).

Perhaps Greene can join President Trump in his lawsuit against Big Tech?