Liz Cheney: Ivanka Visited Donald Trump ‘At Least Twice’ on Jan. 6 to Stop the Violence

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump “twice ” asked him to stop this violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Cheney said, “We are learning much more about what former President Trump was doing while the violent assault was underway. The Committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred.”



