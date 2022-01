Major US banks to start new year working from home

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Goldman Sachs said Sunday that it will join other major banks in encouraging employees in the U.S. to begin the new year working from home. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have also asked staffers to work from home as the country endures a major uptick in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.



Read More...