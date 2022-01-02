Nextrush Unplugged Weekend: Get Your Dead Baby Boosters And Dog Torture Jabs? Did The FBI Recruit Antifa Fighters Then Entrap Them At The Capitol?

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

An Ode To Dingy Harry "The House of the Rising Sun" was a song originally written about a house of prostitution, a brothel if you will... A Nobel Laureate penned these words in the 1970's they seem to encapsulate what we deal with in the present: "adulterers in churches" "pornography in the schools" "gangsters in power" "lawbreakers making rules"... Day 656 of the Dictatorship of COVID-19, Day 656 of America and the World held hostage to COVID shots Get Your Dead Baby Boosters And Dog Torture Jabs I worked in the mainstream media years ago heck I was known as...



