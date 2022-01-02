South Africa parliament fire: Roof collapses, significant damage throughout complex

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Alarge fire tore through South Africa's parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, causing the roof of one building to collapse and gutting the chamber of the National Assembly. Images from the scene showed flames shooting out of the top of one building, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky above parliament and into neighboring streets. Dozens of firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, which broke out on Sunday morning and was still not under control by the afternoon. No injuries or fatalities have been reported. "The entire parliamentary complex is severely damaged, waterlogged and smoke damaged,"...



