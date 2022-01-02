Stopping dementia at the nose with combination of rifampicin and resveratrol (Less than 1/10 normal dose of cheap rifampicin needed)

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Dementia is thought to occur when proteins accumulate in the brain and form oligomers. Research previously shown that the antibiotic rifampicin removes oligomers from the brain and improves cognitive function. However, the drug has been associated with side effects such as liver damage. Resveratrol, an antioxidant in plants, is used as a supplement. "To combat the negative side effects of rifampicin, we thought of combining it with the hepatoprotective effects of resveratrol," says Professor Tomiyama. This time, the research group administered a fixed dose combination of rifampicin and resveratrol intranasally five days a week for a total of four weeks...



