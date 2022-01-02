Study Shows 95% Of Church Connection Cards Are Completed By Bored Kids

January 2, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—A recent survey of churches across the United States revealed that the overwhelming majority of "Connection Cards" are being completed not by newcomers, but by bored children. According to the study, many kids lose interest during worship services and gravitate toward the available pencils and paper intended to help visitors sign up for ministry information, prayer requests, and church mailing lists.

The post Study Shows 95% Of Church Connection Cards Are Completed By Bored Kids appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...